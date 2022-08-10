Everything to Know About Eva Longoria's New TV Role

Watch : Eva Longoria Loves Getting Messy in the Kitchen With Her Son

We're no longer desperate for Eva Longoria's TV comeback.

The actress will star in and executive produce Apple TV+'s Land of Women, an adaptation Sandra Barneda's best selling novel of the same name.

The Desperate Housewives alum will star as Gala, "a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties," according to the streamer, "and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter."

This is no Wisteria Lane.

"To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala's now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala's mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return," the description continues. "The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths."