New Bachelor in Paradise Teaser Pic Reveals a NSFW Season 8

Watch : Wells Adams Reveals His Road to "The Bachelorette"

We're never to going to look at flamingoes the same way again.

E! News has an exclusive look at a teaser pic for the upcoming eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise and, well, the key art features a couple of NSFW pool toys.

Underneath a sunlit sky, two inflatable pink flamingo floats are pictured having sex (not sure of the physics here) beneath the text: "Everyone's Down To Flock."

Who doesn't love a good bird/sex pun?

While ABC has yet to reveal which former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants will be looking for another shot at love this summer, we do know there will be a new face in charge of the proceedings.

Jesse Palmer, who is basically the face of Bachelor Nation now, will serve as Bachelor in Paradise host for the first time. Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams returns in the incredibly important role of hotel bartender.

Palmer, who also hosts The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, takes over from a rotating group of hosts in season seven that included David Spade and Lil Jon. Chris Harrison, who hosted the first five seasons of the show, left his perch atop the franchise in June 2021.