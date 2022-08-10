New Bachelor in Paradise Teaser Pic Reveals a NSFW Season 8

We're never to going to look at flamingoes the same way again.
E! News has an exclusive look at a teaser pic for the upcoming eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise and, well, the key art features a couple of NSFW pool toys.
Underneath a sunlit sky, two inflatable pink flamingo floats are pictured having sex (not sure of the physics here) beneath the text: "Everyone's Down To Flock."
Who doesn't love a good bird/sex pun?
While ABC has yet to reveal which former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants will be looking for another shot at love this summer, we do know there will be a new face in charge of the proceedings.
Jesse Palmer, who is basically the face of Bachelor Nation now, will serve as Bachelor in Paradise host for the first time. Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams returns in the incredibly important role of hotel bartender.
Palmer, who also hosts The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, takes over from a rotating group of hosts in season seven that included David Spade and Lil Jon. Chris Harrison, who hosted the first five seasons of the show, left his perch atop the franchise in June 2021.
"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love," the network teased. "They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."
Bachelor Nation fans can likely expect to see cast-offs from the current season of The Bachelorette—with co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—in the mix. Here's hoping the new season of Bachelor in Paradise isn't quite as messy.
One person we know won't be taking part in the festivities is former Bachelor Peter Weber.
"I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it," he told Us Weekly on June 21. "We just couldn't agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to."
Weber said he was raring to go and was optimistic about what the experience might bring.
"I had gotten the days off. I had this month off to go out there and I was going to give it a shot. I honestly was," he said. "I always kept looking at that as, like, the one venue I hadn't, like, really checked off yet or tried."
There's always season nine!
Bachelor in Paradise season eight premieres Sept. 27 on ABC.