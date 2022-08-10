Jennette McCurdy Shares How Her Perspective of Her Late Mom Has Changed After Years of Abuse

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly

Jennette McCurdy has written her way into a new mindset.

The Nickelodeon star reflected on how writing her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, shifted her feelings towards her late mom after enduring parental abuse while growing up.

"Grief for me toward my mom used to be really complicated," Jennette explained during an Aug. 9 interview on Good Morning America. "I'd feel really angry and confused at why I felt angry that I was grieving her."

Jennette added that she felt like her mother, who passed away in 2013 after battling cancer, didn't "deserve my tears and my sadness and that she was abusive."

Despite this, Jennette shared that authoring her memoir changed her grieving. "It simplified in a really relieving way and now feels like I'm able to just miss her," she said. "And I think that is only possible because of the healing that happened through the writing of the book."