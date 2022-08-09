Kendall Jenner Enjoys Night Out in Chicago After Idaho Trip With Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets COZY With Devin Booker: SEE PIC!

From the wildness to the windy city.

Fresh off a woodsy vacation with on-again boyfriend Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner stopped by Chicago hot spot Joy District on Aug. 8 for a fun night out.

Wearing a black midi-dress styled with flat mary-janes, the supermodel celebrated with drinks made with her 818 Tequila, alongside the venue's owners and staff.

The private event served up two 818 Tequila specialty cocktails: The Hydrator with coconut and lime and Kenny's Favorite Marg featuring orange liqueur.

Earlier this month, Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, traveled up to scenic Idaho where they soaked up some one-on-one time at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club, an insider exclusively told E! News.

"Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water," the source said, adding that the pair "are very adventurous and always up for trying anything."

The source noted that the couple "also took relaxing walks and just sat around enjoying the views."