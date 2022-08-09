TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Buys a House After Starting Career With “Nothing” 2 Years Ago

Watch : Katy Perry Reacts to TikTok Theory of Pete Davidson Being Her "Lover"

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira is a homeowner.

The beauty influencer—who is known for her entertaining makeup tutorials and reviews—announced on her TikTok that she bought a house after saving up for two years. She captioned the Aug. 9 video, "I am so sorry for being an absolute mess in this video. I truly couldnt [sic] help it. I tried filming this video so many times. Im [sic] so excited and happy."

"I can't believe I'm going to say this," the choked up 23-year-old said. "Get ready with me to go see my new house."

Mikayla, who got engaged to partner Cody last year, said they are packing up their current place in Massachusetts to set up their first house

Fighting back tears, Mikayla explained why this moment means so much to her. "When I started this career two years ago, I started with nothing. I had nothing," she said. "And I'm going to be honest with you. I never thought I would own a house in my life."