Kylie Jenner Is 25: Look Back at All of Her Scorching Bikini Pics

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at London Concert

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly celebrating her birthday the only way she knows how: in style.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling—who turns 25 August 10—has come a long way since her early days on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, especially in terms of her fashion.

Once only known as Kim Kardashian's little sister, Kylie has made quite the name for herself over the years as a mother—sharing 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and a 6-month-old son (whose name has yet to be announced) with boyfriend Travis Scott—and as a successful businesswoman.

Kylie earned the title of the world's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in 2019 thanks to her bestselling makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and multiple clothing line collaborations with big sis Kendall Jenner. But her first solo outing in the fashion world came with the launch of Kylie Swim in 2021, and she is always sharing pics of the collection's latest looks on her Instagram.

In honor of Kylie's birthday, we're looking back at her best swimwear moments over the years, from bright colors to bold cutouts to sexy metallic looks and more.