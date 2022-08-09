Exclusive

How RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Shea Couleé Is Shaking Up the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In an exclusive chat with E! News, RuPaul's Drag Race's Shea Couleé opened up about the experience of filming Marvel's Ironheart and what to expect from the highly-anticipated series.

Shea Couleé is bringing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star has landed a role in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. And that's a BFD.

"It's really so humbling to be able to crossover into a much more mainstream avenue, and push the needle forward as far as drag is concerned, in the way that it's consumed and in pop culture," Shea exclusively told E! News. "I'm so deeply excited for everyone to see what this role is, what it entails and everything it is."

Not only that, she's been able to leave her trademark stamp on her character, whose identity has not yet been revealed. 

"Everyone at Marvel has been so unbelievably open and receptive to my experiences and my expertise about drag," she said, "and they've allowed me to really come in to the MCU and put my very specific Shea Coulee print on the Marvel Universe."

Shea—who recently partnered with Smirnoff to host the first-ever Show Up. Show Off! Showcase, a national drag competition created by the vodka brand—teased that Ironheart will be a feast for the senses.

"It's going to be really impactful," she said of the series, which is currently filming in Atlanta. "It's going to be so smart and creative and clever and funny, and sexy. And so, so, so, so Chicago."

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and features an ensemble cast including Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross.

In addition to appearing in Ironheart—which will premiere on Disney+ next year—Shea is also planning a tour for the middle of 2023.

It's about to be the year of Couleé.

