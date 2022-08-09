Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Photo of Daughter Maddie on First Day of High School

Watch : Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" After Memoir Success

All grown up.

Ahead of the new school year, Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media to share her daughter Maddie's latest milestone.

"Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 8. "Swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don't take a second of it for granted."

Along with the message, Jamie Lynn—the younger sister of Britney Spears—posted several photos of the 14-year-old year posing with a friend in their school uniforms, which included a black polo shirt and khaki skirt. She also included a throwback photo of Maddie as a young school student, dressed up in a white button-up shirt, a plaid skirt, knee-high socks and a colorful backpack.

Two months earlier, as Maddie graduated from middle school, the former Nickelodeon star boasted about the teen's academic and athletic achievements, writing on Instagram, "I have to do a quick proud parent post for my four sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year. So proud of her work ethic."