Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Daughter Lola Support as She Gears Up to Release Her First Song

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed their daughter Lola Consuelos some love as the 21-year-old is about to release her first song as she kicks off her music career. Learn about the upcoming track.

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 09, 2022 10:14 PMTags
MusicKelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa Talks 1st Vacay With Mark Consuelos Without Kids

This news sounds like music to Kelly Ripa's and Mark Consuelos' ears.

The couple's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is stepping into the entertainment industry—but unlike her famous parents, she's heading in a more musical direction. The 21-year-old is about to release her debut song, "Paranoia Silverlining," on Aug. 9—and it's safe to say her parents are her No. 1 fans.

On Aug. 9, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host posted a clip of her and Mark soaking up some sun while Lola's song played in the background.

"Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING," Kelly captioned the Instagram post, "drops tomorrow across all platforms!"

Joining in on the hype, Mark shared the same video to his Instagram Stories and put the link to pre-save Lola's tune in his Instagram bio.

It seems getting serious about music has also led to a new change of pace for Lola. While the New York University student has been famously known to call her parents out for things such as their thirst trap posts and cheeky social media comments, Kelly noted in a July 6 interview with Access Hollywood, that Lola has slowed down on the teasing.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

The 51-year-old quipped, "Fortunately for me she has been so busy with school and with her music career."

Kelly shared that while she, Mark and son Michael Consuelos, 25, have "no musical talent" between the three of them, Lola has "all the talent for all of us."

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

She added of a music career for her daughter, "I think that's in her future."

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

4

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Promote Daughter Lola’s Debut Song

5
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West’s Post About Pete Davidson

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Enjoys Night Out in Chicago After Devin Booker Trip

Mikayla Nogueira Buys House After Starting on TikTok With “Nothing”

Pretty Little Liars Creator Addresses Tyler Blackburn Cameo

Exclusive

Ashton Kutcher's Vasculitis Diagnosis: What to Know About the Disorder

Where to Buy Cheap Stylish Work Clothes Online

Jake Thomas Spots Parallel Between Lizzie McGuire & Nope

Exclusive

How RuPaul’s Drag Race's Shea Couleé Is Shaking Up the MCU