Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Reveals the Touching Words She Shared Before Dying

Watch : Remembering the Life of Olivia Newton-John

It seems Olivia Newton-John's passing was not sudden for her family.

On Aug. 8, the beloved Grease actress died in her Southern California home, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. Just a day after her passing, Olivia's niece has shared further information about the actress' declining health amid her decades long battle with breast cancer.

"It wasn't just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system," Totti Goldsmith told Australia's 9 Now News. "She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days."

Totti shared that Olivia had been taking cannabinoids prior to her death, but her level of pain continued to intensify and the drug provided little relief in the end."It's really helped her, but later on it wasn't enough," she explained, adding that Olivia "really struggled with a lot of pain."

Being aware of her aunt's continuing discomfort, Totti said that she was not surprised to learn of Olivia death. "It's not a shock, we've known how sick she's been," she noted, "especially the last five days."