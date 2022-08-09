Fred Savage Responds After Wonder Years Accusers Speak Out

Watch : Fred Savage Fired From The Wonder Years After Misconduct Investigation

Fred Savage is working on bettering himself following allegations of misconduct on the set of the Wonder Years revival.

In a new statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Savage denied renewed allegations of sexual harassment and vowed to make improvements. "Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment," he told THR Aug. 9. "It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many."

He continued, "I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person."

His statement comes in response to a report from the outlet, in which six unnamed women—they requested anonymity in fear of retaliation—who worked on the Wonder Years revival said they reported Savage to HR in February. On May 6, ABC confirmed he was fired as an executive producer and director on the series.