Top-Rated Basics That Will Never Go Out of Style

It seems contradictory to call classic styles "trendy," but celebrities and cool girls on our Instagram feeds alike are proving that classic basics are trending right now. Think classic Americana blue jeans paired with a white t-shirt or tank top. These pieces are trending now, but they'll never go out of style, so we think they're great investments.
The best part about classic basics? You can wear them with pretty much everything. Whether you need a flattering bodysuit to serve as the foundation to your outfit, or an oversized black blazer to finish off your business-chic look, the basics below will be great assets to your wardrobe.
Scroll below for 12 highly-rated basic pieces from Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach Outlet, and more to add to your wardrobe now, with prices starting at just $17.
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
When TikTok loves something, you're pretty much guaranteed to get a good product. We love these classic pair of relaxed jeans, and they come in extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long sizes.
VICHYIE Women Tank Tops Summer Sleeveless Basic Cami Top Shirt Slim Knit Ribbed Racerback Blouses
Basic white tanks are a celebrity go-to right now, and they're perfect for summer. Throw it under a leather jacket for an effortlessly cool-girl look this fall. With over 15k 5-star reviews on Amazon, you'll want to wear it time and again.
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket (Standard and Plus Sizes)
Over 2,000 shoppers love this faux leather jacket, and it'll cost you just $17 to rock this cool-girl classic.
Haley Loafer
When it comes to classics, these chic loafers are the perfect investment item that you'll wear for a long time.
Good Skate
We all need that perfectly classic light-wash 90s style pair of jeans that we keep coming back to. Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American has built quite the fanbase, and it's no surprise why. These jeans are available in sizes 00-26, and this brand is known for their flattering fit.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
Whether you're throwing them over a crop top or a dress or tucking them into your jeans with a black belt, white button down shirts are so versatile. Reviewers love this $20 style on Amazon. You're going to get so much wear out of this one, you might as well buy it in multiple of its 17 colors.
Vika Ballet Flat
The prettiest classic to add to your closet now: a perfect pair of ballet flats. You'll wear these all the time, and they're a comfy-chic alternative to heels in your daily life.
ReoRia Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops
With over 16k 5-star reviews on Amazon, this halter neck bodysuit is a must-have. Bodysuits are a flattering way to rock basics. Whether you're throwing it under a blazer for work or pairing it with baggy jeans and booties for a night out, this bodysuit is so versatile. It's the perfect starting point for many chic outfits, as a halter neckline will never go out of style.
10
Skinny jeans might not be the trendiest fit right now, but they'll never fully go out of style. They're a sexy classic, and building an outfit around them will never be wrong. Madewell is known for its jeans, so we think you should try this style.
Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans
TiktTok loves how flattering these leather pants are, and we think you will, too.
Converse Chuck 70 Core High Top Sneaker
Converse are a classic for a reason. They go with everything, and you can trust them to keep you on-style all the time. These ones are top-rated at Urban Outfitters and on sale now.
Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt
Putting on the perfect white t-shirt always feels like home, and they'll never go out of style.