Johnny Depp Signs New 7-Figure Deal With Dior After Amber Heard Trial

Watch : 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs

Johnny Depp is ready to get back to work.

After coming out victorious in his defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard, the veteran actor has resigned his lucrative contract with Dior.

A source connected to the deal tells E! News that the French luxury brand "has re-upped their contract" with Depp to reflect "a seven figure" agreement for the 59-year-old to continue as the face of Dior's mens fragrance Sauvage.

Hinting that the relationship between Depp and Dior is still going strong, the brand's official beauty Instagram posted photos and videos of Depp backstage at one of his recent concerts in Paris, shot by famed photographer Greg Williams.

"Fearless yet human," one caption read on Aug. 8. "Just like Sauvage."

In another clip, Depp is seen holding his guitar and stepping out onto the stage before a screaming crowd, as he shares that "Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows."

"Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it," he continued. "It's a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel."