What To Expect From Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead Spin-Off

Get ready for a bloody good love story.
Details about the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off series reuniting Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have emerged—and it sounds like we're in for quite the journey.
"It's an epic love story," creator Scott M. Gimple revealed on AMC's The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special Aug. 7. "But it's an epic and insane love story. These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing."
Gimple also teased that Lincoln and Gurira have been getting their hands dirty on the creative side, too.
"I've been working on it very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy," he said, "and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets and some great new voices."
But don't let all this lovey-dovey talk fool you. Gimple insisted there's also some brutality ahead.
"We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor," he teased. "It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."
The spin-off was announced at Comic-Con 2022 on July 22 and will be a continuing series, so there's plenty more Rick and Michonne to look forward to.
Lincoln played protagonist Rick Grimes on the first nine seasons of The Walking Dead from 2010 to 2018. Gurira played Michonne on seasons three through nine from 2012 to 2020. The pair eventually became a couple during the show's sixth season in 2016.
When Rick was last seen early in season nine, he was being carried away by a helicopter. Viewers last saw Michonne on a solo mission attempting to find him after receiving information that he might still be alive.
As for what happened next? We'll have to wait for the six episode spin-off—coming to AMC and AMC+ in 2023—to find out.