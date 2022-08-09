Luis Ruelas Responds to Rumors Teresa Giudice Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga Wedding Bill

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice was accused of billing Joe and Melissa Gorga for missing her and Luis Ruelas wedding. Now, Luis is speaking out.

Watch: Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down $10K Wedding Hair

From "I do" to "We didn't." 

Teresa Guidice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas aren't letting a rumor affect their newlywed bliss. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was accused of sending Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga a bill for skipping out on her and Luis' wedding, but now, her new groom is shutting it down on behalf of his bride. 

"We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa—we are not petty," Luis commented on a fan account's post on Aug. 9. "Joe and Melissa were missed."

Teresa's RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin also came to her defense, as shown in a screenshot featured in the Instagram post Luis responded to. "I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews," Jennifer tweeted, "Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts." 

The Gorgas have yet to address the rumor, which initially surfaced in an Aug. 8 Radar Online story. Teresa was specifically reported to have charged her brother and sister-in-law for the meals allotted to them once they RSVP'd "yes" to her Aug. 6 wedding. However, as a source previously told E! News, Joe and Melissa did not attend following increased tensions with both Teresa and Luis. 

photos
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Romance Rewind

The drama is nothing new for Teresa, Joe and Melissa. Much of the family civil war—which also used to involve Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice—has been documented on RHONJ over the years, and as recently as May, Joe stormed off set at the season 12 reunion mid-argument with his sister. 

Though Melissa was a no-show at the vows, Teresa's other RHONJ co-stars—Jennifer, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider—were indeed in attendance. 

Keep reading to see even more guests and wedding details. 

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Here Comes the Bride

Teresa walks down the aisle, as seen in this photo shared by Jill Zarin.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Wedding Veil

Teresa makes her way down the aisle.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Exchanging Vows

Teresa and Luis are seen at their wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ on Aug. 6, 2022.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
You May Kiss the Bride

Mazel tov!

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Bridesmaids

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin appears with co-star and fellow bridesmaid Dolores Catania.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Wedding Ceremony

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of the bride and groom.

Instagram
Happy Tears

Loni Love sheds a tear as Tre makes her way down the aisle.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
First Dance

The bride and groom enjoy their first dance at their reception.

Instagram
Dancing Like Nobody's Watching

The couple shares a special moment on the dancefloor.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Kiss the Bride

The two kiss at their reception.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Presenting the Bride and Groom

Taja Abitbol shared this video of the bride and groom arriving at their reception.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Hi Jill

Jill shares a selfie with partner Gary Brody.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Reception Look

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of herself with the bride at the reception.

Instagram
On the Mic

Luis and Teresa talking to their guests.

Instagram
Reception Fun

Loni poses with the newlyweds.

TikTok / Milania Giudice
Giudice Sisters

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice film a TikTok dance.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Unite

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorina Medley poses with bridesmaid and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin

Reporting for bridesmaid duty!

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Audriana Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's youngest daughter, 12, poses for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Mother & Daughter

Audriana Giudice shares a selfie with her mom.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Teresa's girls

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice pose for a pic.

Instagram
All Together Now

Loni grabs a snapshot with RHOA's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and a few of the evening's entertainers.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Wedding Prep

The bride gets ready for her big day. "Love makes you beautiful @teresagiudice," wrote her co-star Jennifer Aydin. "#Congratulations! #LouResa!!"

Instagram
Housewives Crossover

RHOA meets RHODubai.

Instagram
Group Shot

Teresa and her daughter pose with fellow Housewives.

Catch up with past seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

