Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Austin Kevitch Romance With PDA Outing

Watch : Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms New Romance With PDA Outing

My oh my! It looks like Camila Cabello has a new romance.

The singer, 25, was spotted walking hand in hand with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, 31, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Aug. 7. The pair also grabbed breakfast at Caffe Wooyoo and weren't afraid to show some PDA.

"They were very sweet together and looked happy," an eyewitness told E! News. "They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together."

For the outing, Camila wore a blue dress with a white floral print by Impressions and accessorized her look with a pair of black sandals, gold hoop earrings and a crocheted bag with a brown leather strap. Meanwhile, Austin sported a white T-shirt, matching sneakers and green shorts.

While the "Havana" singer and entrepreneur haven't made things Instagram official, Camila did sneak a photo from their outing on Instagram, with the pic of two Caffe Wooyoo cups sticking out among the carousel of images in an Aug. 8 post.