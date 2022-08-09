Why Mindy Kaling Says Rumor B.J. Novak Fathered Her Kids "Doesn’t Bother Me"

Watch : What Mindy Kaling Finds "Interesting" About Being a Mother of 2

Mindy Kaling knows you have a lot of questions.

The actress-writer has never publicly shared the paternity of her daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 23 months, leading some fans to speculate that their father is her longtime close friend and The Office co-star B.J. Novak. After all, the two have remained very close throughout the years despite ending their romantic relationship way back in 2007.

So, what's really going on between the friendly exes? Though Mindy remains tight-lipped about who actually fathered her kids, she recently told Marie Claire that it "doesn't bother me" how people may think B.J. is actually their dad.

"He's the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ," she explained in an interview published on Aug. 9. "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."