Melanie Lynskey Shares the “Heartbreaking” Pressure Brittany Murphy Felt as an Actress

Watch : Inside Brittany Murphy's Problematic Marriage

Melanie Lynskey is opening up about a beloved friend.

While discussing the intense pressure actresses feel to look a certain way, the Yellowjackets star referenced back to her friendship with the late Brittany Murphy.

"I was friends with Brittany Murphy, and the way she viewed her self was always really heartbreaking to me—the things she felt she had to change to be a successful actor," Lynskey told InStyle Aug. 9. "She was perfect just as she was, but people were trying to cast her as, like, 'the fat one,' because when she was a very young teenager, her cheeks were a little bit round. People tell you that you're a particular thing, and it's very hard to fight back against."

Murphy passed away from pneumonia and anemia in December 2009 at the age of 32.

In January, Lynskey revealed that she had been body shamed on the set of Yellowjackets—which just earned her her first Emmy nomination—and she said the self-doubt is still present.