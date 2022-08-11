Exclusive

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Knew About Nate's Villain Era All Along

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed unpacked his character's villainous turn and teased what's to come for season three.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 11, 2022 12:00 PMTags
TVEmmysExclusivesCelebritiesNBCUTed Lasso
Watch: Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?

If you believe one thing about Ted Lasso, know that everything is done with intention.

Nick Mohammed, who plays former AFC Richmond assistant coach-turned-rival Nathan Shelley, shared that revelation while discussing his character's villainous transformation in season two. 

"I knew quite early," he exclusively told E! News of Nate's villainous turn on Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), "from when we're filming season one. Jason had pretty much, broadly speaking, outlines for Nate in seasons one, two and three. So I've always known where it's heading."

And, he couldn't have been more on board with Nate's journey. He said, "As an actor, you relish that opportunity to be trying something different."

But, he was still nervous about the viewer reaction to Nate's betrayal of quitting AFC Richmond and joining rival team West Ham United: "I anticipated that this wouldn't sit nicely with some of the fans of the show."

Still, the ground work for him to become the antagonist was established in the early seasons. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"They did an amazing job of slowly drip feeding that transformation so that the audience is clinging on to every last ounce of hope," Nick, up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys, explained. "But the ultimate betrayal by the end, he's a villainous piece now."

Courtesy of Apple TV+

And though Nick confirmed that Ted Lasso viewers will see inside West Ham United's football club come season three, it will only be "to a degree."

"There's more attention focused on Nate and Rupert (Anthony Head) in that club," he teased, referencing Rebecca's ex-husband and former AFC Richmond owner. "We absolutely see Nate interacting with the players, he's their new coach."

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

3

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

Watch: Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Recalls Greatest On-Screen Gift

See if Nick and his Ted Lasso co-stars take home top prizes at the 2022 Emmys when the awards show airs Sept. 12 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

3

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

4

Liam Hemsworth Trolls "Perfect" Brother Chris Hemsworth on Birthday

5

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

Latest News

Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

Brooklyn Beckham Shares How Dad David Beckham Felt When He Quit Soccer

Exclusive

Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite Outside the Villa

Exclusive

How Abbi Jacobson Got Rosie O'Donnell for A League of Their Own

Liam Hemsworth Trolls "Perfect" Brother Chris Hemsworth on Birthday

Exclusive

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Knew About Nate's Betrayal All Along

Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in New Photos