Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Knew About Nate's Villain Era All Along

If you believe one thing about Ted Lasso, know that everything is done with intention.
Nick Mohammed, who plays former AFC Richmond assistant coach-turned-rival Nathan Shelley, shared that revelation while discussing his character's villainous transformation in season two.
"I knew quite early," he exclusively told E! News of Nate's villainous turn on Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), "from when we're filming season one. Jason had pretty much, broadly speaking, outlines for Nate in seasons one, two and three. So I've always known where it's heading."
And, he couldn't have been more on board with Nate's journey. He said, "As an actor, you relish that opportunity to be trying something different."
But, he was still nervous about the viewer reaction to Nate's betrayal of quitting AFC Richmond and joining rival team West Ham United: "I anticipated that this wouldn't sit nicely with some of the fans of the show."
Still, the ground work for him to become the antagonist was established in the early seasons.
"They did an amazing job of slowly drip feeding that transformation so that the audience is clinging on to every last ounce of hope," Nick, up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys, explained. "But the ultimate betrayal by the end, he's a villainous piece now."
And though Nick confirmed that Ted Lasso viewers will see inside West Ham United's football club come season three, it will only be "to a degree."
"There's more attention focused on Nate and Rupert (Anthony Head) in that club," he teased, referencing Rebecca's ex-husband and former AFC Richmond owner. "We absolutely see Nate interacting with the players, he's their new coach."
See if Nick and his Ted Lasso co-stars take home top prizes at the 2022 Emmys when the awards show airs Sept. 12 on NBC.
