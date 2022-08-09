Chrishell Stause Addresses the Misconception That She Does “Everything for Press”

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight.

The Selling Sunset star shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story clapping back at a series of misconceptions she feels people have about her, including one that claims she does "everything for press."

"There are so many things I constantly try to keep private & avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 9. "But it isn't true."

When it comes to what gets published, it appears that Chrishell has a simple rule: "Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO."

"I would never do anything in the heart dept bc it would be good for my career. In fact I just turned down a very lucrative tv opportunity bc it didn't align with where my heart is," the reality star continued. "I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it's just who I am."