Kate Spade Sale: Score a Shopper-Loved Leather Tote for 50% Off & More Deals Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!
If you're a fan of Kate Spade's super chic and timeless styles, you're going to love what we have in store for you. Kate Spade just reduced the prices of so many new bags, jewelry, dresses and more, and you can score some really good deals up to 50% off. Keep in mind, these deals are on Kate Spade's main site, so you'll be getting the latest and most classic styles at a discount.
For instance, if you're looking for a new bag for school or work, the large Kate Spade Bradley tote is a great option. It's luxe, made of soft pebbled leather, is large enough to fit a laptop, and comes in four colors. Best part is, it's listed at $298 but you can get it on sale for $149. If you're on a budget, their selection of under $50 items are worth checking out, like this versatile wristlet that shoppers say can fit an iPhone Pro Max, a card wallet, lipstick and more.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Kate Spade's up to 50% off sale. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Spade Street Jewelry Dish
Keep your rings, earrings and other small trinkets in this chic Spade Street Jewelry Dish. The colors are so pretty, and the dish was made to last. If you're shopping for someone, this makes a great gift. It comes highly rated by Kate Spade shoppers, and right now, it's on sale for $40.
Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Hinged Bangle
Complete your outfit with the Heritage Spade Flower Hinged Bangle. It features a fun printed enamel and a "turn-and-click" closure. It's originally $78, but it's on sale now for $55.
Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody
This sleek crossbody purse is a favorite style among Kate Spade shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, it's a cute, versatile bag that holds everything you need for a day out and can also be worn to more formal events like a wedding. The quality it top notch, it comes in two colors, and it's on sale for $139.
Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet
The Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet is a small but mighty wristlet that's big enough to fit the current iPhone, a small card wallet, lip balm and one or two other small items you need to bring for the day. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "The pouch is really cute. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and it fits along with money, lipstick, gloss, a mirror, and still had room. Plus, the color is spot on." It comes in two colors and it's on sale for $44.
Kate Spade Classic Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Classic Medium Satchel is a timeless piece you can wear for years to come and it'll still be in style. Shoppers say it looks just as gorgeous in person, and it's spacious enough to fit all the essentials and more. It comes in four colors including this bright anemone pink, and it's on sale for 50% off.
Kate Spade Holiday Plaid Thermal Mug
This acrylic tumbler was made for both hot and cold beverages. While it was made to be a holiday-themed mug, you can definitely use it year round. Right now, it's on sale for $15.
Kate Spade Knott Large Satchel
The Kate Spade Knott Large Satchel is such a gorgeous and elegant bag that shoppers say is a great buy. It's made of pebbled leather with smooth Italian leather trim. The satchel has an open top with a dog-clip closure. You can choose to use this as a handbag or a crossbody, and it comes in three colors.
Cabana Dot 17-Month Mega Planner
If you're someone who likes having a physical copy of your agenda, you don't want to miss the Cabana Dot 17-Month Mega Planner. It goes from August 2022 to December 2023, so you can use it right now. It features a gold foil sticker sheet, laminated tabs, monthly and weekly spreads, notes pages, an interior pocket, a cute elastic closure featuring the brand's iconic colors, and the dimensions are 10" H x 8" W.
Kate Spade Hearts 3-pack Crew Socks
This adorable pack of heart-themed socks is a must-have for your sock drawer. As one reviewer wrote, "I have many Kate Spade socks. What I like the most about them is their fun factor. They always make me smile every time I look at my feet. They make a pretty good start of my day." Who wouldn't love that? Right now, it's on sale for $20.
Kate Spade Spencer Double-Zip Dome Crossbody
The Spencer Double-Zip Dome Crossbody is another fan-fave style that sells out in colors all the time. It's made of soft saffiano leather and features the Spade flower jacquard lining. It features a central magnetic slip compartment, as well as two other zipper compartments. The dimensions are 5.4" H x 7.8" W x 2.5" D, and it's currently available in four colors. Prices start at $134 for this gorgeous lingonberry red that's perfect for fall.
Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote
Kate Spade shoppers love the Bradley Large Tote for the size, look and the amount of compartments it has. Several shoppers have used this for travel, while others say it's the perfect work bag. It's made of pebbled leather and features the brand's signature Spade flower jacquard lining. It has a strap drop of 11.5" and dimensions of 10.8" H x 16" W x 5.3" D. Right now, you can snag this tote for 50% off!
Looking for more can't-miss fashion finds to shop? Check out these $30 jelly sandals from Target that TikTok is obsessed with.