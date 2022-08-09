Rosario Dawson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Poet Nnamdi Okafor After Cory Booker Breakup

Looks like Rosario Dawson is back off the market.
On Aug. 8, the Mandalorian actress, 43, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, sharing a video on Instagram of the two laughing at each other and making funny faces while riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
Fans filled her comments section with heart emojis and the clip even caught the eye of Rosario's ex, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who "liked" the video on Instagram.
E! News has reached out to Rosario's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.
Rosario's post comes just six months after a source confirmed to E! News that she and the 53-year-old Democrat split after two years of dating. The Seven Pounds actress and the lawmaker first met in 2018 at a political fundraiser and while sparks didn't immediately fly, the pair reconnected months later.
Cory told The Washington Post in 2019 that he was initially nervous while asking for Rosario's phone number. "I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?'" he shared. "And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"
Later that year, Rosario gushed about her relationship with Cory, telling The Washington Post that she was "absolutely in love" with the politician.
Though the pair ended things in February 2022, a source told E! News that they are "still friends."