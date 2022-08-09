These $30 Target Sandals Are All Over TikTok: Get In on the Trend Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like pretty much every fashion trend comes back in style eventually. Whether you're feeling nostalgic for the late 90s early 2000s or if you just want to keep up with the 2022 trends, jelly sandals are a definite yes. These shoes are cute, comfortable, and affordable, if you know where to shop, that is. Those jelly slides can get pretty pricey if you opt for a designer pair. However, if you're on TikTok, you know that designer isn't your only option to keep up with this trend.
If you're on TikTok, you've probably seen shoppers raving about the Mad Love Marni Jelly Slide Heels from Target. They're only $30. They come in black, which is an immediate "add to cart." Or you can get them in beige, which is a sleek, neutral option. Or you can go for the Barbiecore-inspired style with the pink. A $30 TikTok trend that is on par with designer styles? Yep, you're gonna need one in every color.
Mad Love Marni Jelly Slide Heels
These versatile, "wear with everything" shoes are just what you need to close out the summer.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these reviews from Target shoppers.
Mad Love Marni Jelly Slide Heels Reviews
A Target customer said, "cute 90s style for cheaper price than the Gucci ones."
Another explained, "Was looking for a cute comfy heel to wear to a concert and so glad I came across these! They were perfect for the entire night. My mentor attended the show with me and when she saw them she thought they were Gucci lol. We compared her Gucci to these and like another review said, they are the perfect dupe. I love them so much I went back for the pink pair and my mentor said she's going to pick up a black for her at Target lol. I wear a 6 and got a 6. Great fit."
A shopper gushed, "I LOVE these! I saw them and immediately knew I needed them. I got them in the baby pink! They seem super comfortable as well and look like the Gucci ones for waaay less!"
"These are not just cute, they are actually quite comfortable. I wore them working retail standing up all day and they never got uncomfortable," a fan reviewed.
Someone else admitted, "I'm blown away by these! As someone with wide feet, these fit so nicely on my feet and make me feel like I'm living my Barbie dream!!! They're super comfortable too! I have feet problems and they get irritated fast but I went out for 6+ hours with them and didn't feel like my feet were gonna fall off. Might buy a second pair in another color."
A Target shopper declared, "The absolute CUTEST. Just buy them!!! My Polly Pocket dreams come true!"
Another reviewed, "Love these shoes! I seriously made them a weekly go to for my bank job. Please make more colors..and neon!!"
