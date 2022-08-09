Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen During Intimate Ceremony in France

After popping the question in 2017, Lance Armstrong tied the knot with longtime love Anna Hansen during a gorgeous ceremony in France. Find out more about the couple's big day.

Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen are riding off into the sunset.
 
Nearly five years after the couple announced their engagement, the two tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends during an intimate ceremony in France. Following their nuptials, the former cyclist shared photos from their big day, along with his touching sentiment about celebrating their happily ever after.
 
"Best. Day. Ever," Lance wrote alongside photos of himself and his wife shared to Instagram Aug. 9. "Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong." Lance—who shares son Max, 13 and daughter Olivia, 11—with Anna also gushed that it was "so special having our kids there as well." (Lance is also dad to three adult children with his ex-wife Kristin Richard).
 
For Lance, the ceremony was simply a dream come true. "It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears," he continued. "Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you."

Added Lance, "I am so proud of the couple we have become—it took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

The 50-year-old concluded his sweet post with well wishes, writing, "Hope you are all having an excellent summer. I sure as hell am."

For her part, Anna shared a peek at the post-wedding festivities to her Instagram Stories. One photo included a cup of cappuccino, with foam that read, "Anna & Lance." Alongside her cute Aug. 9 post, Anna wrote that it was "the perfect elopement."

Lance and Anna's wedding ceremony also comes a little more than nine months after Anna revealed that the pair—who began dating in 2008—were recognizing a very important milestone in the athlete's life: Last October marked 25 years since Lance was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"I'm honored to be a part of this journey with you babe," she captioned an Instagram post shared in October 2021. "Today we celebrate you, we honor our friends who ran out of time in their own battles, and we salute all of you survivors and their loved ones who are still battling, putting one foot in front of the other each day. My heart is for all of you today. I couldn't be prouder to stand by your side."

