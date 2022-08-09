What Sherri Shepherd Learned From Wendy Williams Ahead of Show Takeover

Watch : Sherri Shepherd Dishes on New Daytime Talk Show

It's Sherri Shepherd's time to shine.

However, that doesn't mean she's not taking a few cues from the great daytime television hosts that came before her—namely, Wendy Williams. The talk show legend's eponymous series ended its 13-year run in June, although Wendy herself, citing health issues, stepped back from her usual hosting duties in Oct. 2021.

And now, Sherri, who stepped in to guest host the bulk of the final season, is getting her very own series (allowing the former employees of The Wendy Williams Show to continue working!).

Sherri premieres next month, and as the 30 Rock alum explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 9, she plans to follow the example set by Wendy and a former co-host on The View. "I learned to be, from Barbara Walters, to be unapologetically me," Sherri said. "From Wendy, again, being unapologetically me. Watching her all the time, it was like that's who Wendy was. And who is not inspired by that?"