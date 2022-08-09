Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Are Married

About a year after the two first sparked romance rumors, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are taking things to next step. Read on for more details about the couple's happy news.

By Kisha Forde Aug 09, 2022 5:38 PMTags
WeddingsEngagementsCouplesCelebritiesRita Ora
Watch: Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Rita Ora is ready to let Taika Waititi love her forever.
 
About a year after the two first sparked romance rumors, a source confirms to E! News that they are married.
 
Eagle-eyed fans have had their focus on the duo ever since April 2021, when they were spotted getting cozy in one of the singer's Instagram posts.
 
"Good times, memories, random things on my phone," Rita captioned a series of pics at the time, one of which featured Taika with his arms wrapped around her. "And the ones I love." And the good times kept rolling, with the two attending the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House just a little over a week later.

However, it wasn't until August that the pair made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles, which was followed up by an appearance at the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in October.

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

And with that came the start of the pair showing fans just how they do it as a Hollywood couple.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

In fact, after the Eternals premiere, Taika took to social media to put an extra spotlight on his date for the evening. "I felt like I got a lot of attention at the #Eternals premiere last night," he wrote on Instagram. "Maybe it was my date (it was definitely my date), or maybe it was this sick @thombrowne suit (it was my date) ...I guess no one will ever know."

Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV

He garnered even more buzz that November at the Europe Music Awards, where the producer took his role of Rita's right-hand man and personal photographer very seriously.
 
But for all the adorable joint appearances made throughout their whirlwind courtship, the two have remained tight-lipped about their romance. When asked about her budding relationship in September 2021, Rita told Vogue Australia, "I'm in a great place in my life. That's all I'm going to say about that."

Looks like that place just got even greater.

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

2

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

3

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

4

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

5
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West’s Post About Pete Davidson

Latest News

Exclusive

Nick Viall Teases Future Engagement to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Fred Savage Accusers Speak Out About Misconduct on Wonder Years

Top-Rated Basics That Will Never Go Out of Style

Johnny Depp Signs New 7-Figure Deal With Dior After Amber Heard Trial

What To Expect From Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead Spin-Off

Did Teresa Giudice Send the Gorgas a Wedding Bill? Luis Ruelas Says...

Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Austin Kevitch Romance With PDA