Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Are Married

Rita Ora is ready to let Taika Waititi love her forever.
About a year after the two first sparked romance rumors, a source confirms to E! News that they are married.
Eagle-eyed fans have had their focus on the duo ever since April 2021, when they were spotted getting cozy in one of the singer's Instagram posts.
"Good times, memories, random things on my phone," Rita captioned a series of pics at the time, one of which featured Taika with his arms wrapped around her. "And the ones I love." And the good times kept rolling, with the two attending the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at Australia's famed Sydney Opera House just a little over a week later.
However, it wasn't until August that the pair made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles, which was followed up by an appearance at the premiere of Marvel's Eternals in October.
And with that came the start of the pair showing fans just how they do it as a Hollywood couple.
In fact, after the Eternals premiere, Taika took to social media to put an extra spotlight on his date for the evening. "I felt like I got a lot of attention at the #Eternals premiere last night," he wrote on Instagram. "Maybe it was my date (it was definitely my date), or maybe it was this sick @thombrowne suit (it was my date) ...I guess no one will ever know."
He garnered even more buzz that November at the Europe Music Awards, where the producer took his role of Rita's right-hand man and personal photographer very seriously.
But for all the adorable joint appearances made throughout their whirlwind courtship, the two have remained tight-lipped about their romance. When asked about her budding relationship in September 2021, Rita told Vogue Australia, "I'm in a great place in my life. That's all I'm going to say about that."
Looks like that place just got even greater.