The White Lotus' Jake Lacy Transforms Into a Terrifying Kidnapper for Next TV Role

Jake Lacy is undergoing a true crime transformation for his next TV role.

The White Lotus alum is taking on the sinister role of real-life kidnapper Robert "B" Berchtold for Peacock's upcoming thriller A Friend of the Family based on the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg (which many true crime fans might know of from the 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight). In the first look photos below, Lacy portrays the "charismatic, obsessed" neighbor of the Broberg family who kidnapped their teen daughter Jan not once, but twice.

The show's description details exactly how he was able to pull off his crimes, noting, "The Brobergs—devoted to their faith, family, and community—were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered—and how they survived."

A Friend Of The Family also stars Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace and Hendrix Yancey.

Nick Antosca, the limited series' writer and executive producer, said in a statement on Aug. 9, "It's easy to judge the Broberg family's story from the outside. Sometimes when people first hear it, they get defensive: How could these parents have let this happen? I'm not like them. That's understandable. It's a surreal story. When I first heard it, I empathized with the family's vulnerability, and I felt like I understood their story from the outside."