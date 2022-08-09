Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says Brad Pitt Has a "S--t List" of Co-Stars He'll Never Work With Again

Bullet Train’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson raved about his co-star Brad Pitt and shared the unique thing they both have a common. Find out all about their “good list and s--t list.”

Watch: Brad Pitt Has a S--t List of Actors He WON'T Work With

Even in Hollywood, you don't have to love everyone you work with.

For Aaron Taylor-Johnson, there's no question he had a positive experience working alongside Brad Pitt on the new movie Bullet Train

"He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," Aaron said about Brad during the Locarno Film Festival, via Variety. "You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the ‘good' list and the s--t list."

While Aaron isn't naming names, the sentiment certainly isn't enough to make Brad step away from acting.

After telling GQ Magazine in June that he considers himself to be on his "last leg" of his career, Brad shut down any rumors of retirement to E! News on Aug. 1.

"I'm so sorry I said that," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker before explaining his comments. "I just see it as like, there's child to young adult, there's young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it's kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I'm over that hump."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Besides, Brad's experience working on Bullet Train extends far beyond his scenes with Aaron. The actor was also quick to praise co-star Sandra Bullock.

"She will drop anything to come to my aid," Brad said of his pal. After playing a small part in her recent movie The Lost City earlier this year, the actor said it was great to "cross-pollinate each other's films."

"And now, contraction, I'm gonna do only Sandy Bullock films," he joked. "You heard it here."

Safe to say she's on the good list!

