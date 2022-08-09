Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says Brad Pitt Has a "S--t List" of Co-Stars He'll Never Work With Again

Watch : Brad Pitt Has a S--t List of Actors He WON'T Work With

Even in Hollywood, you don't have to love everyone you work with.

For Aaron Taylor-Johnson, there's no question he had a positive experience working alongside Brad Pitt on the new movie Bullet Train.

"He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," Aaron said about Brad during the Locarno Film Festival, via Variety. "You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the ‘good' list and the s--t list."

While Aaron isn't naming names, the sentiment certainly isn't enough to make Brad step away from acting.

After telling GQ Magazine in June that he considers himself to be on his "last leg" of his career, Brad shut down any rumors of retirement to E! News on Aug. 1.