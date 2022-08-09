Jane Lynch Leaving Funny Girl Even Earlier Than Expected

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Jane Lynch is taking her final bow as Mrs. Brice.

The Glee alum was previously expected to exit the Broadway play Funny Girl at the end of August, but she's now leaving even earlier. Producers on the show confirmed that Lynch's final performance will take place on Aug. 14.

As the producers explained to Deadline, Lynch previously planned to take a week-long vacation before returning for her final week ahead of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 1. However, the producers said in a statement, "Rather than return for one week of performances, the producers have agreed to adjust her final performance to Sunday, August 14."

Lynch reiterated this change of plans in her own statement, adding, "As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights."