Khloe Kardashian Steps Out in Stylish LBD During First Appearance Since Baby Boy's Arrival

Khloe Kardashian is one hot mama!
The Good American CEO, 38, stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles on Aug. 8 in a body-fitting little black dress, just three days after her rep confirmed to E! News that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
Khloe accessorized her LBD with a baby blue Birkin bag, black shades, gold jewelry and a pair of black booties.
The reality star's night out comes just days after she and Tristan—who share daughter True Thompson, 4—welcomed their second child together. Since the birth of their baby boy, True has been stepping up in her new role as a big sister.
A source exclusively told E! News, "They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby. True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."
And Khloe is filled with joy seeing her daughter adapt to their family's newest addition. "She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the source noted. "She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."
Though the Kardashians star has been settling into becoming a mom of two, it's worth noting that she and the Chicago Bulls player are not back together.
A rep for Khloe source told E! News last month that her and Tristan's son was conceived "before it was revealed to Khloe and the public" about the NBA star's paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, who he welcomed a baby boy with in December 2021. The insider added that Tristan and Khloe "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."