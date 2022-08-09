Khloe Kardashian Steps Out in Stylish LBD During First Appearance Since Baby Boy's Arrival

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is one hot mama!

The Good American CEO, 38, stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles on Aug. 8 in a body-fitting little black dress, just three days after her rep confirmed to E! News that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Khloe accessorized her LBD with a baby blue Birkin bag, black shades, gold jewelry and a pair of black booties.

The reality star's night out comes just days after she and Tristan—who share daughter True Thompson, 4—welcomed their second child together. Since the birth of their baby boy, True has been stepping up in her new role as a big sister.

A source exclusively told E! News, "They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby. True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."