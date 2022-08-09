Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster Embraces Her Grays in New Photo

Watch : Selena & Cara's Matching Tattoos & Cher's No Gray Hair

Paget Brewster is giving us some inspiration for our next trip to the salon.

The actress shared a look at herself all dolled up on set on Twitter Aug. 9. "Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds hair and make up from this morning," she captioned a selfie. "I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, gray-haired Prentiss."

And if you don't like her hair and makeup, Paget said, "that's cool, just tell someone else."

The actress, who is reprising her role as Emily Prentiss on Paramount+'s Criminal Minds revival, actually let her natural hair grow out many years ago, revealing in 2018 that she actually wore a wig when playing the FBI agent in later seasons. "I cut all of my long, dyed hair off to grow out my real hair," she tweeted at the time. "It's 5 shades of gray and I love it. I will no longer try to look 30 until I'm 70. Suck it, Hollywood."