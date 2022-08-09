Tarte Cosmetics Deal: Get the 4 Full-Size Products of Your Choice for Just $44

Create your own bundle with Tarte concealer, mascara, lipstick, or skincare products at an unbelievable discount. There are 90+ options to choose from.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 09, 2022 4:02 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingMakeupShop BeautyE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! Insider
Ecomm: Tarte DealsPaper Boat Creative

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tarte Cosmetics is famous for its concealer. In fact, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer sells once every 12 seconds. That's not the only great product from the brand though. The Lights Camera Action Mascara is an E! Shopping Editor Favorite. The Marajuca Juicy Lip Balm provides life-changing hydration, at least in my personal opinion. There are so many cult-favorite Tarte products.

If you want to restock on your favorites or try something new, there's an unbelievable deal that you need to shop right now. Pick your four favorite Tarte products to create your own customized $44 bundle. Considering that most of the full size products range in price from $20-$30, that's a potential $76 discount, depending on which items you pick, of course.

There are 90+ items to choose from. This bundle and save deal is too good to be true.

read
Kiehl's Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deals: Shop Top-Selling Products With Prices Starting at $20

Bundle and Save These Tarte Cosmetics Products

Tarte Cosmetics 4 Products for $44

Click here to see the 90+ Tarte products that you can add to your bundle.

$44
Tarte Cosmetics

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

2

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

3

Brad Pitt Has a "S--t List" of Co-Stars He'll Never Work With Again

If you're looking for more great finds, TikTok is using this brow tint with 25,100+ 5-Star reviews to replace lip liner, lipstick, and more makeup products.

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

2

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

3

Brad Pitt Has a "S--t List" of Co-Stars He'll Never Work With Again

4
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West’s Post About Pete Davidson

5

Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down the Star's $10,000 Wedding Hairdo

Latest News

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Are Married

Amanda Seyfried Reflects on Losing Out on Wicked Role

Brad Pitt Has a "S--t List" of Co-Stars He'll Never Work With Again

See White Lotus' Jake Lacy Transform Into Terrifying Kidnapper

Jane Lynch Leaving Funny Girl Even Earlier Than Expected

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now