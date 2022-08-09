Serena Williams Shares Plans for Baby No. 2 After Retirement From Tennis

Watch : Serena Williams' B-Day Tribute to Daughter Will Make Your Heart Full

Serena Williams is ready to expand her team—away from the tennis court.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner revealed in an essay for Vogue that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the 2022 U.S. Open later this month. Following the tournament, Serena wrote that she wants to focus on growing her family, which already includes husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," Serena—who gave birth to Olympia in Sept. 2017—shared in her piece for Vogue, "and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

As for having to choose between her sport and her family, Serena doesn't think that's fair.