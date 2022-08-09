Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean Receives Heat After Intimacy Coordinator Comments

Sean Bean is coming under fire for his recent comments on the disadvantages of working with an intimacy coordinator.
The Game of Thrones alum recently said that he'd hesitate to work with an intimacy coordinator because it might impact his performance. "It would inhibit me more because it's drawing attention to things," Bean told the Sunday Times, according to Variety. "Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…'"
Bean specifically noted that when filming a sex scene with Snowpiercer co-star Lena Hall for the TV series, the pair opted to forego using an intimacy coordinator, which he feels resulted in a better outcome. "Often the best work you do, where you're trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it's so much," he said of their work. "It's a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract."
Bean acknowledged that some actresses might prefer working with a coordinator, but in the case of Hall, he said, "[Hall] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything."
However, following Bean's remarks, the actress clarified why she didn't ask for an intimacy coordinator on Twitter, citing her trust in her co-star. "Sean is an awesome actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes," she explained. "It was us against the world and we were gonna tell that story."
Hall also noted that she's done cabaret before, but her experience is mostly in theater. Even so, that does not mean she's "up for anything," as Bean suggested. "If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won't need an intimacy coordinator.," she continued. "BUT if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, over exposed etc... I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I'll want an [intimacy coordinator]."
Actress Rachel Zegler, who starred opposite Ansel Elgort in West Side Story, implored Bean to reconsider his comments. "intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors," she tweeted Aug. 8. "i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who've had years of experience."
She continued, "spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up."
Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli also expressed support for intimacy coordinators, noting that he was previously uncomfortable working with them, but found it to be a rewarding experience. "I've worked with a few intimacy coordinators now, and while ever so slightly embarrassing at first," he tweeted, "[they] are essential for protecting our safety, making us comfortable, and opening up constructive dialogue between the actors and director when scenes call for 'intimacy.'"
Rahul continued, "At 36, I'm still uncomfortable with my body and the social anxiety/awkwardness of scenes that call for nudity/lovemaking etc. I can only imagine just how terrifying it is for younger actors, and I'm glad we now have a system in place to protect them."
Rahul went on to say that Bean's comments might discourage other actors from asking for protection, but he said, "Don't do ANYTHING you're uncomfortable doing. Being committed & giving your all to a job is admiral, but not at the expense of your mental health. Create boundaries. And f--k anyone that thinks differently of you for voicing them)."
Following the #MeToo movement, and ensuing conversations about safeguards on sets, intimacy coordinators have been mandated on many shows, including those on HBO, including the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.