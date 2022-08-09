Taylor Swift Responds to “Shake It Off” Copyright Lawsuit

Watch : Taylor Swift's Reps Respond to Private Jet Backlash

Taylor Swift is shaking off the haters.

The singer, 32, has issued a response to a 2017 copyright lawsuit in which songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the 3LW song "Playas Gon' Play," accused Taylor of plagiarizing their lyrics for her 2014 hit "Shake It Off."

Sean and Nathan allege that Taylor stole the lyrics "Playas gon' play / And haters, they gon' hate" lines from the 2001 song to use in her Grammy-nominated track as, "'Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate."

In court documents obtained by E! News, Taylor denied allegations that she took their lines and said, "the lyrics to ‘Shake It Off' were written entirely by me."

"I co-wrote ‘Shake It Off' with Karl Martin Sandberg, known professionally as Max Martin, and Karl Johan Schuster, professionally known as Shellback, at Conway Recording Studios in Los Angeles, in February 2014," she wrote in the declaration filed Aug. 8.