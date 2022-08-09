Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Rare Public Date Night

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' latest outing was a home run.
On Aug. 8, the couple stepped out for a charity event at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Ping Pong 4 Purpose tournament, hosted by Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen Kershaw, served as the organization's eighth annual. The yearly event is in conjunction with Kershaw's Challenge, an organization dedicated to serving at-risk children in Los Angeles, Calif., Dallas, Texas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.
An eyewitness from the event exclusively tells E! News that the Ashton and Mila were "so excited to play in the ping pong tournament."
As the eyewitness shared, "During the match, the pair got super competitive and kept cheering each other on especially when they scored points. When they scored a big point, Ashton would pick Mila up and spin her in the air before kissing her. They also danced to Miley Cyrus' ‘Party in the USA' beforehand to get pumped."
But that's not all. "They were friendly with so many attendees including several Dodger players and their spouses," the eyewitness continued. "And looked like they were having a blast."
According to a separate source, Ashton and Mila have supported the event for many years, as the pair "loves what they do" for Los Angeles charities. Not to mention, per the insider, Ashton and Mila are also big Dodger fans and "really wanted to show support for the cause."
However, Ashton and Mila weren't the only celebs in the stadium, as other guests including Rob Lowe, Becca Tilley, Will Ferrell, Pete Wentz, Mario Lopez and Angela Kinsey were also in attendance.
The couple's night out also came just hours after Ashton shared his past battle with vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder he suffered from about three years ago. During an Aug. 8 sneak peek at his interview with Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the actor shared the battle "knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," adding that it took a year "to build it all back up."
But shortly thereafter, the That 70s Show alum assured fans he was just fine and in good health now. "I fully recovered," he tweeted on Aug. 8, adding that he was "all good" and "moving on."