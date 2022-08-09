Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Rare Public Date Night

Watch : Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' latest outing was a home run.



On Aug. 8, the couple stepped out for a charity event at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Ping Pong 4 Purpose tournament, hosted by Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen Kershaw, served as the organization's eighth annual. The yearly event is in conjunction with Kershaw's Challenge, an organization dedicated to serving at-risk children in Los Angeles, Calif., Dallas, Texas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.



An eyewitness from the event exclusively tells E! News that the Ashton and Mila were "so excited to play in the ping pong tournament."



As the eyewitness shared, "During the match, the pair got super competitive and kept cheering each other on especially when they scored points. When they scored a big point, Ashton would pick Mila up and spin her in the air before kissing her. They also danced to Miley Cyrus' ‘Party in the USA' beforehand to get pumped."