Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death

The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John.
On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
"She told me that she wasn't walking anymore and she had full-time care," Didi shared on Good Morning America, "but her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me they were just so hopelessly devoted."
Didi added that she wants to remember her former co-star through "love and light," which is how she said Olivia would sign all of her emails and letters.
"I think I will remember her singing," Didi continued. "She would put her hands out to her audience and sing ‘I Honestly Love You' and I think that's how I'll always remember her—this big heart. And we will honestly always love her, too."
Olivia passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 at her Southern California ranch while surrounded by friends and family, her husband announced on Instagram.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
Other stars who acted alongside Olivia have shared touching tributes in honor of the late actress, including John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko in Grease.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote on Instagram Aug. 8. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"