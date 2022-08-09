Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death

Watch : John Travolta Mourns Death of Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John.

On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.

"She told me that she wasn't walking anymore and she had full-time care," Didi shared on Good Morning America, "but her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me they were just so hopelessly devoted."

Didi added that she wants to remember her former co-star through "love and light," which is how she said Olivia would sign all of her emails and letters.

"I think I will remember her singing," Didi continued. "She would put her hands out to her audience and sing ‘I Honestly Love You' and I think that's how I'll always remember her—this big heart. And we will honestly always love her, too."