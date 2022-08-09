See Ozzy Osbourne Return to the Stage for First Performance Since Surgery

Watch : Ozzy Osbourne vs. Bon Jovi Cover Band FINAL Battle

Ozzy Osbourne is back.

The rocker, 73, returned to the stage Aug. 8 after undergoing what his wife Sharon Osbourne described as a "very major operation" nearly two months ago.

Ozzy was part of the grand finale for 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremonies held at Alexander Stadium in his hometown of Birmingham, England. The musician had a Black Sabbath reunion with guitarist Tony Iommi, and the former bandmates played their 1970's hit "Paranoid."

Of course, his family members were thrilled to see him doing what he loves again. "No stopping him," his son Jack Osbourne wrote on Instagram Stories. Added Sharon, "He' back."

While this marked Ozzy's first performance since his surgery, it wasn't his first public appearance. Last month, he made his Comic-Con debut in San Diego, Calif.

"It's great, it's great," Ozzy told Entertainment Tonight July 22. "I like to see people, you know. That's been the hardest thing over the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"