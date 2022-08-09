This 24-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set on Amazon Has All the Essentials & More—And It's on Sale Now for $19

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Moving to a new home, especially when it's your first place, can be super exciting but also pretty costly. If you're starting from scratch, you'll need new furniture, beddings, decor and so on. Fortunately, Amazon has pretty much anything and everything you need to make your new place feel like home at very reasonable prices. Today, we've got an amazing home deal you don't want to miss.
The Kaluns 24-piece kitchen utensil set comes with all the essential tools from a soup ladle and spatula to an ice scooper and measuring cups. According to the brand, this complete kitchen set was designed to last. The products are made with nylon and stainless steel, and each product it polished with a special oil to prevent rust.
Whether you need to peel, cut, stir, grate or grill, this set has everything you need. It has over 1,600 five-star Amazon reviews and shoppers are very impressed by the quality. Some gave this set as a gift for college kids moving out for the first time, while others bought this as a housewarming gift for friends and family members. Numerous reviewers called this the perfect starter set.
Not only do you get a complete set of kitchen tools that Amazon shoppers approve of, the set is also on sale now for less than $20! Amazon prices change all the time, so be sure to snap this deal up while you still can.
To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Kaluns Nylon and Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensils Utensil Set - 24 Pieces
This utensil set from Kaluns has all the gadgets, tools and accessories you need for your kitchen. They're made of nylon and stainless steel to avoid scratching or sticking to pans. The set comes with a soup ladle, a solid spoon, a slotted spoon, a solid turner, a slotted turner, a potato pusher, a can opener, a whisk, a grater, a spatula, tongs, an ice cream scooper, a wine opener, a peeler, measuring cups and measuring spoons. There are five colors to choose form including a fun multi-color set. Right now, both the colorful set and the black are on sale for less than $20.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think of this set? Check out the following reviews.
"It has everything that a college kid could need and definitely is an essential starter kit. Pieces feel like good quality."
"This has everything you could possibly need in one package. There are utensils you would not even think that you needed until you do, and these are quality items."
"When you like to cook as much as I do, you need good reliable sturdy utensils. These are exactly that and more. Real value for the bucks. They stand up to heat just like I do. Perfect for the kitchen."
"Great addition to my daughter's college kitchen. Cute, stylish, and a great price!"
"I just recently got my own place. I found these and decided to try them out. Love that for the price I paid I got several items. I have cooked at least two meals so far with no complaints. Great product. I'll definitely be buying again if I need more."
"Worth it! Really happy with this utensils set! None of them came broken or had dents. Everything is stainless steel so it will hold up to time and heat. I like that the cheese grater has a shred, slice and zest option. The tongs can lock into place when closed. The can opener has two can/bottle openers on either side...I would recommend to anyone who needs all the necessary cooking utensils. For the price, it's a steel."
"I received this set as a house warming gift. It has all the essentials to get me started in my new home. The quality is nice and the variety is great! I would definitely recommend this set."
