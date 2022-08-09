Ted Lasso Season 3: Brett Goldstein Jokes About Killing Off Fan Favorite Character

Watch : Is This the Final Season of Ted Lasso? Hannah Waddingham Says...

Ted Lasso often makes us cry—but we're not sure we'd be able to handle this.

Brett Goldstein, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of grouchy teddy bear Roy Kent and also works as a writer on the Apple TV+ comedy, teased a cataclysmic end for the beloved character of Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) when the show returns for its third and final season.

"I told Toheeb [Jimoh] a long time ago how his character dies," Goldstein revealed to Entertainment Weekly Aug. 8. "Basically I was like, 'You die by a helicopter.' He was like, 'Oh, I'm in a helicopter crash?' And I said, 'No, you run into a still helicopter. It's not even on, you just run into it. And that's how you die.' No spoilers, but that's his ending."

Goldstein is obviously kidding, but he couldn't help himself from keeping up the bit.

"Listen, I think it's one of the ultimate saddest TV deaths of all time," he said about Sam. "But I think it will make him even more memorable."