Ted Lasso Season 3: Brett Goldstein Jokes About Killing Off Fan Favorite Character

Ahead of Ted Lasso's upcoming final season, there's been plenty of debate about how things will end. Find out what fate Brett Goldstein jokingly said awaits a member of AFC Richmond.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 09, 2022 2:15 AM
TVCelebritiesJason SudeikisTed Lasso
Watch: Is This the Final Season of Ted Lasso? Hannah Waddingham Says...

Ted Lasso often makes us cry—but we're not sure we'd be able to handle this

Brett Goldstein, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of grouchy teddy bear Roy Kent and also works as a writer on the Apple TV+ comedy, teased a cataclysmic end for the beloved character of Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) when the show returns for its third and final season.

"I told Toheeb [Jimoh] a long time ago how his character dies," Goldstein revealed to Entertainment Weekly Aug. 8. "Basically I was like, 'You die by a helicopter.' He was like, 'Oh, I'm in a helicopter crash?' And I said, 'No, you run into a still helicopter. It's not even on, you just run into it. And that's how you die.' No spoilers, but that's his ending."

Goldstein is obviously kidding, but he couldn't help himself from keeping up the bit. 

"Listen, I think it's one of the ultimate saddest TV deaths of all time," he said about Sam. "But I think it will make him even more memorable."

While it's easy to joke about the end, we can't hide our utter despair that the end is firmly in sight for Roy, Sam and the rest of the AFC Richmond family. Thankfully, there's still plenty of story to be told.

"I don't feel like we've traveled with Rebecca all the way through this of her not knowing how to function to suddenly have her all collected so I was like, 'If she takes a couple of steps forward, can she please take maybe three or four back instead of one?'" Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, told Entertainment Weekly about season three. "I'm pleased to say that she is as utterly clueless in her own life as before, as we all are really!"

Misery loves company—even in the form of a filthy rich European football club owner.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

While we can't quite believe it, Goldstein has been talking about season three being the end for quite some time. In June, he said "We are writing it like that, it was planned as three [seasons]," when asked about the show's fate

Season three of Ted Lasso is currently filming, so let's enjoy our biscuits while we can.

