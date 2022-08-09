Love Island USA: A Look Back At Mady McLanahan’s Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Technically, Mady McLanahan was not an OG cast member on Love Island USA Season 4, but it sure felt like she was. Mady was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, which could have caused a ton of drama, but she fit in right away, bonding with her castmates as she explored her love connections. Throughout her time on the Peacock show, Mady served up some enviable fashions for us all to enjoy at home.

If you've been admiring Mady's outfits throughout the season, you're not the only one who has been inclined to shop. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including dresses, two-piece sets, swimsuits, and sunglasses.