Love Island USA: A Look Back At Mady McLanahan’s Best Style Moments From Season 4

Technically, Mady McLanahan was not an OG cast member on Love Island USA Season 4, but it sure felt like she was. Mady was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, which could have caused a ton of drama, but she fit in right away, bonding with her castmates as she explored her love connections. Throughout her time on the Peacock show, Mady served up some enviable fashions for us all to enjoy at home.
If you've been admiring Mady's outfits throughout the season, you're not the only one who has been inclined to shop. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including dresses, two-piece sets, swimsuits, and sunglasses.
Mady's Fashion Moments from Love Island USA
Sothread Daily Summer Casual Sexy Backless Bodycon
Cut-outs are here to stay. Embrace the trend with this little black mini dress.
PrettyLittleThing Pink Devore Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Crop Top
This floral crop top is perfect for a summer concert with some jean shorts. Transition this top to the fall with your favorite pair of high-waisted pants.
PrettyLittleThing Bright Green Woven Cut Out Tie Waist Crop Blazer Shirt
Get the polish of a blazer and the fun of a crop top with this hybrid style, which is super on-trend with some strappy cut-outs. This look is available in bright green and black.
Princess Polly Leah Knit Mini Dress Brown
Throw on this knit dress over your swimsuit on a cool summer day. This neutral dress goes with everything, but there are two additional colorways to choose from.
Mady's Swimsuits from Love Island USA
Storm Reid x Pacsun Violet Cross Ring Halter One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit is a total showstopper! The jaw-dropping glittery fabric is so luxurious and the metal accents are the perfect finishing touch. Plus, it's so on-trend with these cut-outs.
Mady's Sunglasses from Love Island USA
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses
Add some color to your aviators collection with these purple lenses. If purple isn't your favorite hue, there are more colorways to choose from.
Bottega Veneta Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Go for the gold with these polygon-shaped aviators from Bottega Veneta. If you want to shop at a lower price point, check out this pair from Amazon.
Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses in Black Pink Fade
Think pink with these ombre sunglasses Mady wore during her catch up chat with Val.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.
