Love Island USA: A Look Back At Mady McLanahan’s Best Style Moments From Season 4

Mady McLanahan loved to switch up her look on Love Island. Shop her most memorable outfits from the Peacock show.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 09, 2022 2:15 AM
Love Island Mady Style Peacock/ Love Island

Technically, Mady McLanahan was not an OG cast member on Love Island USA Season 4, but it sure felt like she was. Mady was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa, which could have caused a ton of drama, but she fit in right away, bonding with her castmates as she explored her love connections. Throughout her time on the Peacock show, Mady served up some enviable fashions for us all to enjoy at home.

If you've been admiring Mady's outfits throughout the season, you're not the only one who has been inclined to shop. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including dresses, two-piece sets, swimsuits, and sunglasses.

Love Island USA: Here Are the Hair Products From the Villa's Glam Room

Mady's Fashion Moments from Love Island USA

Sothread Daily Summer Casual Sexy Backless Bodycon

Cut-outs are here to stay. Embrace the trend with this little black mini dress.

$21
Amazon
$19
Walmart

PrettyLittleThing Black Tie Front Mesh Beach Shirt and Black Mesh Midaxi Beach Skirt

Serve up some sheer style in this two-piece set from PrettyLittleThing. The skirt only comes in black, but you can get the matching mesh top in five glamorous colorways.

$21
$19
Top
$20
$13
Skirt

PrettyLittleThing Pink Devore Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Crop Top

This floral crop top is perfect for a summer concert with some jean shorts. Transition this top to the fall with your favorite pair of high-waisted pants.

$39
$11
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Bright Green Woven Cut Out Tie Waist Crop Blazer Shirt

Get the polish of a blazer and the fun of a crop top with this hybrid style, which is super on-trend with some strappy cut-outs. This look is available in bright green and black.

$48
$10
PrettyLittleThing

Princess Polly Leah Knit Mini Dress Brown

Throw on this knit dress over your swimsuit on a cool summer day. This neutral dress goes with everything, but there are two additional colorways to choose from.

$75
Princess Polly

Mady's Swimsuits from Love Island USA

Storm Reid x Pacsun Violet Cross Ring Halter One Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit is a total showstopper! The jaw-dropping glittery fabric is so luxurious and the metal accents are the perfect finishing touch. Plus, it's so on-trend with these cut-outs.

 

$60
$48
Pacsun

Mady's Sunglasses from Love Island USA

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses

Add some color to your aviators collection with these purple lenses. If purple isn't your favorite hue, there are more colorways to choose from.

 

$65
Quay
$65
$58
Amazon
$67
$40
ASOS

Bottega Veneta Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Go for the gold with these polygon-shaped aviators from Bottega Veneta. If you want to shop at a lower price point, check out this pair from Amazon.

 
$415
Bergdorf Goodman
$312
Bottega @ Amazon
$14
$13
Seebond @ Amazon

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses in Black Pink Fade

Think pink with these ombre sunglasses Mady wore during her catch up chat with Val.

 

$65
Quay

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

