Minka Kelly’s High School Throwback Pic Proves She Nailed the ’90s Thin Eyebrow Trend

Minka Kelly is raising eyebrows with her latest social media post.

On Aug. 8, the actress shared a glimpse of the iconic beauty look she rocked back in the ‘90s. While recapping a recent reunion with her best friend from high school, Angel, Minka posted a video montage to Instagram featuring shared several pics of the BFFs during their teenage days.

In the stylish throwback snaps, Minka and Angel—who hadn't seen each other in 10 years—are seen sporting dark, pin-thin, highly arched eyebrows, which were a signature beauty trend of the decade.

"It's obvs the first pic for me," she captioned the video, referring to a high school pic of the pals posing together in similar black and white crop tops, dark lipstick and dramatic skinny brows.

Minka, 42, previously talked how she used to experiment with different beauty looks growing up, admitting that her heavily tweezed eyebrows were definitely "a look."