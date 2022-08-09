Ashton Kutcher Gives Update on His Rare Form of Vasculitis

Watch : Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition

Ashton Kutcher has shared that he is alright.

The actor took to Twitter to address his previous health condition after footage of him discussing his diagnosis with a rare form of vasculitis was released.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there," Ashton began his Aug. 8 tweet. "Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago."

The 44-year-old went on to share that the "autoimmune flair up" led to impairments of his hearing, vision and balance. However, Ashton noted, "I fully recovered."

"All good," he added. "Moving on."

As for what Ashton is moving on to, he shared at the end of his tweet that he will be at the 2022 New York City Marathon with Thorn, the company he co-founded with ex-wife Demi Moore dedicating to defending children from sexual abuse.

Ashton's health update comes after Access Hollywood shared a sneak peek of his upcoming Running Wild with Bear Grylls episode. In the footage, Ashton discussed his diagnosis.